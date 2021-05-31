Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,405 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:KW opened at $19.84 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.