Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,188 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Masonite International worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $119.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

