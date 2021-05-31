Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,611 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

