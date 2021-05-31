Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,616 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $204,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,011 shares of company stock worth $8,474,999. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

