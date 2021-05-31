Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

