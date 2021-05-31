EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnWave in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.45 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 million.

CVE:ENW opened at C$1.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.77.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

