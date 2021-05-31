Equalizer Price Tops $1.20 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $566,386.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.