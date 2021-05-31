Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.