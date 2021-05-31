Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $378.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

