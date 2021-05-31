Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

ELF opened at $28.00 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

