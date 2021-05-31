Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDEXY opened at $19.42 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

