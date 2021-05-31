Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

