Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.