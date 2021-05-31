Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

CMCO opened at $50.70 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

