Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 31st (ALSN, CFB, CFFN, CGC, CHX, CLBK, CLGN, CLNE, CMCO, CUTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 31st:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

