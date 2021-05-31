Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,676 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

