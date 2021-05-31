EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $9.19 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $696.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 21% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.65 or 0.01149664 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 113.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,217,158,694 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

