Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of ETCMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.