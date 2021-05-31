Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.78.

EVBG opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

