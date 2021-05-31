Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 666,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $259.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $192.09 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

