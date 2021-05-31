Everex Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Everex has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $278,946.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

