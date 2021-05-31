Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 591.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,213 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

