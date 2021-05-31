Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $113.62 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $113.62 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,438,219 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,991,532 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

