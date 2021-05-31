Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,728. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $349,372.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

