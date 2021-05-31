Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stake Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 13.35% of Exagen worth $29,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

XGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

