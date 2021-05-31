ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,618.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00461759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013751 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

