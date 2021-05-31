Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $472.00 and last traded at $469.95. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.00.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average of $400.93.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

