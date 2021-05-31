Falconswap Price Reaches $0.12 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $97,626.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

