Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post sales of $502.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.90 million. Farfetch reported sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $46.33 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

