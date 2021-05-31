Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0284

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Feathercoin has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $38,145.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

