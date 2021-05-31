Feathercoin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $7,339.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

