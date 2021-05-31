Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

FNMA stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.