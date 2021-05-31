FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

FDX opened at $314.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $126.44 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

