FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.65.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
FDX opened at $314.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.48. FedEx has a 1 year low of $126.44 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
