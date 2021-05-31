Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lifted by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 291,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

