Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.40 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 billion and $810.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 75,267,704 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

