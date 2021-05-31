Financial Analysis: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares argenx and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -298.93% -50.37% -38.67% Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65%

Volatility & Risk

argenx has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for argenx and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 6 9 0 2.60 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $331.18, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.75%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than argenx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares argenx and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $41.60 million 344.08 -$604.19 million ($13.30) -20.98 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 112.04 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -3.30

Gritstone bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats argenx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase II clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; ARGX-117 in phase I clinical trial with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases; and preclinical products, including ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation, ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia, and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase I clinical stages; and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosisand ARGX-119 for treating neuromuscular indications, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

