Financial Analysis: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Fortescue Metals Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 4.10 $4.74 billion $3.06 11.15

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -16.36% -4.19% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wealth Minerals and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortescue Metals Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

