Financial Comparison: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.30 $35.31 million $3.28 11.16 SiTime $116.16 million 15.95 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -169.53

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JinkoSolar and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17 SiTime 0 0 6 0 3.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $120.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.55% 4.80% 1.25% SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SiTime on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

