Financial Contrast: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Benefitfocus and Certara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.83 -$24.30 million ($0.77) -19.21 Certara $243.53 million 16.53 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -82.22

Benefitfocus has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Benefitfocus and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Certara 0 3 3 0 2.50

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Certara has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.55%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -5.71% N/A -2.88% Certara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Certara beats Benefitfocus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

