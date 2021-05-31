Financial Contrast: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71% Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75%

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.95 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -12.57 Visa $21.85 billion 20.27 $10.87 billion $5.04 45.10

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 7 22 0 2.76 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Visa has a consensus target price of $250.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

