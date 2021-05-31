First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

