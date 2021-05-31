First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

