First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON FDP traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,100 ($27.44). 19,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,634. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,684.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,874.62. The firm has a market cap of £582.06 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

