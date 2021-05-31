First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of First Horizon worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 852,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,058,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

