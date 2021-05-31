First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.34. 253,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

