First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.44. 472,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,183. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

