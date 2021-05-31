First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,239 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,402 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,128,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 576,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.39. 1,351,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,993. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

