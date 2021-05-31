First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.