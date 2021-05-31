First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,608 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.33. 21,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,173. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

