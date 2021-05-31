First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1,311.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. 64,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

